Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NYSE ST opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 841.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

