Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Free Report) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Texas Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Texas Instruments 31.60% 29.05% 14.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Instruments has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Texas Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Instruments 3 11 9 0 2.26

Texas Instruments has a consensus target price of $206.95, suggesting a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Texas Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Instruments is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Texas Instruments”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Texas Instruments $17.52 billion 10.60 $6.51 billion $5.38 37.86

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Texas Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and logic and sensing products. The Embedded Processing segment offers microcontrollers that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. It provides DLP products primarily for use in project high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. Texas Instruments Incorporated was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

