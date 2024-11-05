Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.57. 18,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,519. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $91.70.

In related news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,665.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at $965,232,321.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,726,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,359,000 after acquiring an additional 542,406 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 761,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after buying an additional 502,353 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,113,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,210,000 after buying an additional 479,315 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3,581.1% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 478,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after buying an additional 465,546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8,330.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after acquiring an additional 278,146 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.