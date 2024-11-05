Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,456 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 4.4% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $45,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3,374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 141,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 137,507 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 351,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHH opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.