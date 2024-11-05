Sapphire One Day Trading Volume Hits $931.93 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $931.93 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.43 or 0.03549840 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00033736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,945,223,590 coins and its circulating supply is 1,924,594,168 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.