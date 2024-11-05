Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. 312,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,588. Sanmina has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,849.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,849.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,829 shares of company stock worth $6,321,086. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

