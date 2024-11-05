Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,033.69% and a negative return on equity of 273.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 7,185,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

