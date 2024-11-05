Sanctum Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $182.30 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $209.58 or 0.00298447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a total market cap of $182.30 million and $2.35 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 869,822 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 875,816.79381541. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 199.68452194 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $904,310.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanctum Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sanctum Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

