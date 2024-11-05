Saga Communications (SGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Saga Communications to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Saga Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Stock Performance

SGA opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

About Saga Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

(Get Free Report)

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.