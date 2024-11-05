Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.390-8.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryman Hospitality Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.39-$8.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 824,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $88.14 and a 1 year high of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

