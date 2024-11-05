Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS.

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.77. 737,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,363. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

