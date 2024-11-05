Rumble (RUM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Rumble to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 163.37%. On average, analysts expect Rumble to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rumble Price Performance
RUM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. 1,357,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Rumble has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.20.
Insider Activity at Rumble
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
