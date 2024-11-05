RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.50 and last traded at $118.18. Approximately 1,491,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,681,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.00.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.30.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

