Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.58.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $209.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.79. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,296 shares of company stock worth $1,713,098. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

