Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for V2X (NYSE:VVX)

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VVX. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on V2X in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Get V2X alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on V2X

V2X Stock Performance

NYSE:VVX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.92. 164,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. V2X has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.75 and a beta of 0.57.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric M. Pillmore acquired 3,125 shares of V2X stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,768. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy C. Wensinger purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric M. Pillmore purchased 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,768. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $572,928 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V2X

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVX. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of V2X by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 168,886 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V2X in the second quarter worth approximately $6,982,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in V2X by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,741,000 after buying an additional 87,741 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in V2X by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 52,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.