Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $245.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

NYSE TFX opened at $207.33 on Friday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $195.51 and a 1-year high of $257.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,467,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 214.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 233,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

