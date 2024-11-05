Royal Bank of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

CHTR opened at $375.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $422.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $0.27. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

