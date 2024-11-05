Royal Bank of Canada Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $5,250.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,708.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,776.46 on Friday. Booking has a twelve month low of $2,888.45 and a twelve month high of $4,856.60. The firm has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,156.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3,896.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth $537,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 16,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

