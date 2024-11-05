Roth Capital Forecasts FIGS’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.44. FIGS has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,547. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,586 shares of company stock worth $249,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Planning raised its position in FIGS by 17.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in FIGS by 787.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FIGS by 23.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

