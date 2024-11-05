Ronald E. Estes Buys 2,000 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald E. Estes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,111.24. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 439,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,589. The stock has a market cap of $785.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 119.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRIN

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.