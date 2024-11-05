Ronald E. Estes Buys 2,000 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald E. Estes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,111.24. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Trinity Capital Stock Performance
Shares of TRIN stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 439,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,589. The stock has a market cap of $785.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.44.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TRIN
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Palantir Cracks $50, Is There Still Time to Get on Board?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.