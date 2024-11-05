Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $2,721.79 (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,721.79 or 0.03953560 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $15.14 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,786.27 or 0.99916162 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,639.04 or 0.99702311 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 476,554 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 476,758.96006972. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,712.06937847 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $16,480,086.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

