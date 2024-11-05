Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Get Roblox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Trading Down 2.8 %

RBLX stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.48. Roblox has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,932,451.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $199,046.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,019,545.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,932,451.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 989,341 shares of company stock valued at $44,391,412. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 10.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,022 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after acquiring an additional 535,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 12.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,591 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.