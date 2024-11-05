Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock Price

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ST. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 841.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,627,000 after buying an additional 658,728 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,423,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after buying an additional 826,353 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,350,000 after acquiring an additional 727,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 319,424 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

