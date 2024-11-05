Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,156 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Fair Isaac worth $45,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.1 %

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,990.94 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $900.01 and a 12-month high of $2,103.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,907.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,614.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

