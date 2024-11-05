Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,807 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Lam Research worth $87,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

