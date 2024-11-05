Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 173,950 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,950 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Consolidated Edison worth $62,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 245,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 148,988 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 113,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 62,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 17,683.9% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.79. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.73.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

