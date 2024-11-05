Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 42,777 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $69,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $4,491,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $1,978,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,672,108.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,495 shares of company stock valued at $22,991,258 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $224.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.59 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

