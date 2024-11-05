River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 114,348 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,348 shares during the period. CRH makes up 1.3% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of CRH worth $101,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CRH by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in CRH by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CRH by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in CRH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in CRH by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,747,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,030,000 after purchasing an additional 216,343 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $56.88 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

