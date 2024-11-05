River Road Asset Management LLC Has $49.03 Million Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,418 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 6.03% of Embecta worth $49,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Embecta by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $838.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.44 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.23%. Embecta’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

