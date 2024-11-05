River Road Asset Management LLC Has $17.54 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.26.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $276.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.22. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $216.26 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

