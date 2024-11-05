River Road Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,387 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Warrior Met Coal worth $55,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCC. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6,177.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 331,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 326,269 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 482,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $9,234,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $9,190,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

