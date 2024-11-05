River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,391 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $34,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $170.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

