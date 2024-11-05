RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.66 Million

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, RETARDIO has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. RETARDIO has a market cap of $162.91 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RETARDIO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RETARDIO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,939.20 or 0.99834479 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,857.27 or 0.99714078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About RETARDIO

RETARDIO’s launch date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiosolana. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.17637306 USD and is up 6.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $6,003,429.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RETARDIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RETARDIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RETARDIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.