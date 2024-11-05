Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,097.25.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $828.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,051.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,040.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $783.57 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

