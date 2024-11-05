Redwire (RDW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $78.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. On average, analysts expect Redwire to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RDW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 139,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,545. Redwire has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. The firm has a market cap of $526.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDW. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

