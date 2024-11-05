Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stake Lessened by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,593,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,736 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 4.43% of Rayonier worth $211,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 525.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 138.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 93,768 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 119,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,935.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYN

Rayonier Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.27.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.00%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.