Rational Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $5,322,600,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,268 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Booking by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,590,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Booking by 2,315.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $4,776.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,888.45 and a 12 month high of $4,856.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,156.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3,896.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $4,250.00 to $4,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,708.45.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

