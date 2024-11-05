Rational Advisors LLC Has $49.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $49,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,904,000 after buying an additional 178,692 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,425,000 after buying an additional 199,355 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $194.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.29. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.79 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

