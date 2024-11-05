Rand Capital (RAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 137.44%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAND opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. Rand Capital has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 20.17, a current ratio of 20.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

