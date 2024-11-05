Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ METC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 466,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,642. The company has a market cap of $444.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.08. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.93%.

METC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

