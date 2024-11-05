Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys 27 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in ASML were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $671.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $789.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $895.46. ASML Holding has a one year low of $631.17 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $264.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.