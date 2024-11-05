QUINT Price Up 4% Over Last Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One QUINT token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QUINT has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $55,314.34 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for QUINT is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

