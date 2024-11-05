QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $279.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. QuinStreet updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

Shares of QNST stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. QuinStreet has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on QNST. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

