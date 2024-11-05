QUASA Price Tops $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $149,122.91 and approximately $94.99 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00179806 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $191.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

