QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 346,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,619,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,187,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,561,000 after purchasing an additional 158,241 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $19,414,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.54 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.20 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The stock has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.07.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

