QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,345 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Exelon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Exelon by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $54,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.42.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. Exelon’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

