QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 42,999 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,999 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Swedbank AB bought a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in American International Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American International Group by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,825,000 after purchasing an additional 597,765 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in American International Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after purchasing an additional 441,048 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in American International Group by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,348,000 after purchasing an additional 405,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.17, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $80.83.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

