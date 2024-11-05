QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 66.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 84.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 28,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,400.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $241.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.13. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.