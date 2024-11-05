QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 102,093 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 262.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,093 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 196,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,533,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,312,000 after buying an additional 152,381 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.97 and a one year high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.12%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

