QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 96.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,863,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,087.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 432,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,563,000 after purchasing an additional 395,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.98 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $110.54 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

